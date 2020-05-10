-$0.54 EPS Expected for Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.39). Merus reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($1.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 177.15% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $452.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.81. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

In other Merus news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,012,741.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,019.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $1,023,424 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 62.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Merus by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Merus by 937.6% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,600 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merus by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 811,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

