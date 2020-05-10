-$0.83 EPS Expected for InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:LUMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to report earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). InflaRx reported earnings of ($2.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($3.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. InflaRx had a negative net margin of 4,592.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.50%.

LUMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

InflaRx stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.38. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

