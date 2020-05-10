0x (ZRX) Achieves Market Cap of $239.95 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 78% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $239.95 million and approximately $210.75 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00004307 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, Zebpay, HitBTC and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.01 or 0.02121368 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00072238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00175109 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,985,067 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Coinone, Gatecoin, Tokenomy, Poloniex, Bitbns, OKEx, BitMart, AirSwap, Koinex, GOPAX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Bittrex, Fatbtc, Gate.io, C2CX, Crex24, Kucoin, IDEX, ABCC, Iquant, Independent Reserve, DDEX, HitBTC, BitBay, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Huobi, FCoin, Binance, Livecoin, Mercatox, Hotbit, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, WazirX, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Bilaxy, DigiFinex and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.