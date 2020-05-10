10,382 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,382 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Facebook from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,831,400. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $212.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.13. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $605.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

