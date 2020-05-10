38,800 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Bought by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SH. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $4,087,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. 14,693,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,157,381. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

