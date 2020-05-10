3DCoin (3DC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.00

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $115,760.31 and $28.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000676 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000217 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DC is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 3DCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 3DCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.