AC3 Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. AC3 has a market capitalization of $128,876.32 and approximately $8.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AC3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Bibox, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, AC3 has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AC3 alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AC3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AC3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.