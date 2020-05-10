Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 845.43% and a negative return on equity of 872.13%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,594. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 13.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $597.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $114,114.00. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 172,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,018,381.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,106.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 739,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,053 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

