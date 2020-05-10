ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 595,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.13% of ACI Worldwide worth $59,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,025.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $27.00 on Friday. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.