Aeon Hits One Day Volume of $2,750.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $2,750.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00005010 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00678844 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001732 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000781 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.