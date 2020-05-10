Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 94,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

A stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.57. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $1,070,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,245 shares in the company, valued at $41,662,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,911 shares of company stock worth $2,035,287.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.