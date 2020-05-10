Akroma (AKA) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $6,711.42 and approximately $4.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akroma has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.36 or 0.02175171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00071453 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

