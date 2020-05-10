AllSafe Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $384,100.41 and approximately $496.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000263 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

