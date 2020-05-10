Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Position Lowered by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.79. 2,217,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,895. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Allstate to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

