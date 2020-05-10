Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,578,309 shares of company stock valued at $103,802,735. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,388.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $947.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,208.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,323.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.