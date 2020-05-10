American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Emcor Group worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,400,000 after acquiring an additional 62,191 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,907 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EME. DA Davidson downgraded Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of EME opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93. Emcor Group Inc has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

