American International Group Inc. Buys 1,973 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ceridian HCM worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 31.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,430,000 after buying an additional 223,491 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,909,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 29.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDAY has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE CDAY opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 127.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,805,461 shares of company stock valued at $407,380,715. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

