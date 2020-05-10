American International Group Inc. Buys 87,614 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 87,614 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Hanesbrands worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,407,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,830,000 after purchasing an additional 464,922 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $48,515,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

