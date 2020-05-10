American International Group Inc. Has $10.06 Million Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Watsco worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSO opened at $162.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.33. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.50.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

