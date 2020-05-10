American International Group Inc. Has $10.87 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of National Retail Properties worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,294.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.67. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.64%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

