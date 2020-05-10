American International Group Inc. Has $10.93 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Universal Display worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Universal Display by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Universal Display by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

OLED stock opened at $150.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.57 and a 200-day moving average of $175.14. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 33.74%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

