American International Group Inc. Has $9.67 Million Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Msci by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Msci in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $333.58 on Friday. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $344.00. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.93.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.89.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $545,076.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,051. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

