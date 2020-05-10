American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $2,014,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $1,965,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.43.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

