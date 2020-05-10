American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,940 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Tapestry worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 56.8% during the first quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 428,427 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 155,277 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 81,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,072,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $272,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tapestry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tapestry from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

NYSE TPR opened at $14.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

