American International Group Inc. Increases Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of PRA Health Sciences worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.36.

PRAH opened at $90.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.09.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

