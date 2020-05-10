American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of UGI worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in UGI by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in UGI by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $55.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.43%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

