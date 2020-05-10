American International Group Inc. Invests $9.40 Million in Trane (NYSE:TT)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 113,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Trane will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trane in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

