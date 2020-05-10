American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Lear worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 67.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE:LEA opened at $101.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.