American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,122 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First American Financial worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,341,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,172,000 after buying an additional 651,033 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,072,000 after buying an additional 481,818 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,276,000 after buying an additional 244,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Stephens cut shares of First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.62. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.04.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

