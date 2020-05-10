American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,310 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Post worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,168,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Post by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,165,000 after purchasing an additional 154,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Post by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,027,000 after buying an additional 295,986 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,860,000 after buying an additional 111,067 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POST opened at $89.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.21. Post Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $112.89.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.