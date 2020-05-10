American International Group Inc. Purchases 2,191 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Snap-on worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $127.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.86. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

