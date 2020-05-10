American International Group Inc. Purchases 505 Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Caci International worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACI opened at $247.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.48. Caci International Inc has a 1-year low of $156.15 and a 1-year high of $288.59.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Caci International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caci International Inc will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CACI. Zacks Investment Research cut Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caci International from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark started coverage on Caci International in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Caci International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Caci International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total value of $44,803.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

