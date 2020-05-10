American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 82,291 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Legg Mason worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LM. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 43,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,114,732.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,973.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 1,681,503 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,999,995.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LM. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Legg Mason stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. Legg Mason Inc has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.81 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

