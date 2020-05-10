American International Group Inc. Sells 2,038 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 576,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,565,000 after buying an additional 107,248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR opened at $69.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,790 shares of company stock valued at $535,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

