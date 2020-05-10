American International Group Inc. Sells 25,783 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,783 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Aecom worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $36.14 on Friday. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.74.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Aecom’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.