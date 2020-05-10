American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,332 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,953 shares of company stock worth $1,810,561 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.67. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

