AmsterdamCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 70.4% lower against the dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $13,228.10 and approximately $3.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

