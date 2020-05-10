Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $59,537,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 505,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,288,000 after buying an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.48 on Friday, reaching $109.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.57.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

