Equities analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) to post ($2.80) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($10.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.20) to ($10.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($9.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.40) to ($8.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.40).

CYCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

