AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a total market capitalization of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

AnarchistsPrime (CRYPTO:ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

