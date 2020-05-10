Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.48. 454,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,217. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

