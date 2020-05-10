Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of L3Harris worth $23,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in L3Harris by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,974,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,036,000 after buying an additional 262,567 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,874,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,751,000 after buying an additional 29,240 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in L3Harris by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,805,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,806,000 after buying an additional 210,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,455,000 after buying an additional 168,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,599,000 after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.59.

L3Harris stock opened at $180.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

