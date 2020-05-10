Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,096 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Republic Services worth $26,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,761,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,845,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,566,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $235,611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,616,000 after purchasing an additional 349,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,724. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

