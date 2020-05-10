Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,584 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Xcel Energy worth $25,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,737 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL opened at $60.31 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.81.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

