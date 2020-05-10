Aperio Group LLC Buys 19,402 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Moody’s worth $28,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $364,459,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,590,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,568,000 after buying an additional 388,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,626,000 after buying an additional 286,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 842,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,133,000 after buying an additional 188,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Argus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $251.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.60 and a 200-day moving average of $235.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,029.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $1,842,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,477,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,451 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,068 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

