Aperio Group LLC Buys 39,349 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 39,349 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $25,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $636,605,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,491,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,536,000 after buying an additional 1,370,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $37,988,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,994,000 after purchasing an additional 413,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4097 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

