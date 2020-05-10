Aperio Group LLC Has $26.27 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,719 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 318,494 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Exelon worth $26,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,260 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Exelon by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Exelon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 107,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Exelon by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

NYSE EXC opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

