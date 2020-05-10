Aperio Group LLC Has $26.75 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,969 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $26,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,186,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,940,000 after buying an additional 354,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 49,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $74.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.94.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

