Aperio Group LLC Has $28.99 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,717 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Autodesk worth $28,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $184.29 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $211.58. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.07.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.