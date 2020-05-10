Aperio Group LLC Purchases 20,816 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $23,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 17,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $109.83 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

